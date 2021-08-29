Left Menu

2 killed after being hit by truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:36 IST
2 killed after being hit by truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Two men were killed after they were hit by a truck near Mukerian, about 70 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near a timber shop on Gahlrian to Tagar Khurd road on Saturday night, they said The truck first hit Nirmal Singh (62) who was on a motorbike and then rammed into a bicycle rider identified as Rohit, the police said.

Both were taken to the civil hospital where they succumbed to injuries, police said, adding the truck driver has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

