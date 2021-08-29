2 killed after being hit by truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Two men were killed after they were hit by a truck near Mukerian, about 70 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near a timber shop on Gahlrian to Tagar Khurd road on Saturday night, they said The truck first hit Nirmal Singh (62) who was on a motorbike and then rammed into a bicycle rider identified as Rohit, the police said.

Both were taken to the civil hospital where they succumbed to injuries, police said, adding the truck driver has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

