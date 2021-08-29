Left Menu

The fast trains will start stopping at Sector-50, Sector-101, Sector-83 and Sector-143 stations with effect from August 31 Tuesday, Maheshwari said.However, five stations namely Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, Sector-147 and Sector-148 will continue to be skipped by fast trains.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:11 IST
NMRC revises fast trains' stoppages after protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Starting August 31, the ''fast trains'' of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will stop at four more stations between the twin cities during peak hours on weekdays, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Sunday.

However, the trains would continue to skip five of the 10 stations that they did not stop at earlier during the peak hours, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

The NMRC operates ''fast trains'' during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) on weekdays. These trains skip 10 stations with a low average ridership between Noida and Greater Noida.

The decision faced flak from residents, who staged protests and questioned the public transporter's move.

The NMRC had added Noida Sector 81 to the list of stoppages for the fast trains on August 2, while the situation remained unchanged at the nine other stations.

''Keeping in view the popular public demand, non-stoppage stations by the fast trains have been reviewed by the NMRC. The fast trains will start stopping at Sector-50, Sector-101, Sector-83 and Sector-143 stations with effect from August 31 (Tuesday),'' Maheshwari said.

''However, five stations namely Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, Sector-147 and Sector-148 will continue to be skipped by fast trains. There will be no other change in train timings, headway etc.,'' she added.

Maheshwari said fast train services will not run on weekends and holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

