New Zealand's central bank says policy rate changes takes time to move mortgage rates

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 02:55 IST
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that changes in its policy rate take around six months to have a significant impact on mortgages rates.

A change of 1% in the official cash rate (OCR) moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within a month, but the big impact on mortgage rates takes place six months later where about 0.8% of the 1% change in the OCR is passed through, a RBNZ research note said.

