PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Carnival failed to protect passengers from virus despite warnings, lawsuit claims https://on.ft.com/3zt74uF

Emerging economies cannot afford 'taper tantrum' redux, says IMF's Gopinath https://on.ft.com/3kzVXK3

Qiagen seeks to capitalise on consumer confidence in home testing https://on.ft.com/2WzmZc4

Overview Carnival Corp did not make efforts to protect cruise customers from COVID-19 last year despite concerns being raised by ship doctor's, U.S. court filings show.

IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath sounded a cautious note as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to dial back its pandemic support. German diagnostics group Qiagen NV is looking to capitalise on consumer confidence in home testing by launching products that detect everyday infections without a visit to a surgery or hospital.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)