Now Truck Junction Mobile App Available at Playstore

ALWAR, India, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good News for those engaged in commercial business! Truck Junction mobile app is launched by leading rural farm equipment marketplace Tractor Junction for users convenience. By reaching 5 lakh users and ensuring the best possible solution to end-users for buying or selling New or Used trucks, now all these are available in one app.

Truck Junction Mobile App the Time-Saving Solution for the End Users Truck Junction Mobile App launched with all the valued features that make your life easy and hurdle free. Now, users will get the solutions for all problems in the commercial vehicle segment in their pocket. At the Truck Junction Mobile app, you can easily get all top brand trucks, tippers, transit mixers, mini trucks, tractors and other commercial vehicles. Along with this, you can also buy a good conditioned used commercial vehicle on a single platform. Our customer executive support is also there to solve your queries raised by the application. Find out other more exciting offers and information about the commercial world.

Words from Truck Junction CEO Mr Rajat Gupta Founder & CEO Mr Rajat Gupta has been closely watching this space and seen a huge opportunity and required a Transformation in the commercial vehicle segment in this Digital world. The parent company Tractor Junction has a strong role to play through tractor sales (digitally) in RURAL areas and the SCV & LCV (Small & Light commercial vehicles) are majorly used in rural areas. Truck Junction launched its web portal on 24 February 2021. Truck Junction has received tremendous response from the OEM's, Transporters, Logistic operators, Dealers and Brokers. A platform was created to have transparent and organized deals. Mobile is more of a necessity, and 80% of our users view the Truck Information through Mobile. So, the Truck Junction mobile app is available and can be downloaded through the play store. Rajat Gupta said, ''The online portal addresses the requirement of the commercial vehicles market in the similar manner as Tractor Junction App does for tractors and agriculture implements by showing information in most possible ways allowing the users to select the best options for owning a truck and other commercial vehicles.'' He added, ''Commercial vehicle industry in India has flooded over the previous decade, and the market is leaned upon to develop at a CAGR of 16%. Truck Junction Mobile App is our try to be essential for this developing industry by aiding trucks and commercial vehicles purchasers do research and settle on choices concerning what to purchase.

About Truck Junction Truck Junction is an online portal for Commercial vehicles. A highly transparent platform for listing your used trucks, getting end buyers, selling at better pricing, detailed information about New trucks, pricing and specification, nearby dealer location, Finance assistance. Connecting Drivers, New buyers, Transporters and Logistic operators.

