Godrej Locks introduces 'Godrej Value Co-creators Club', a first-of-its-kind initiative for the architects and interior designers' community across India

• Through GVCC, Godrej Locks plans to engage with the AID community and increase the revenue contribution by 4 folds in the next 4 years • The Company is also committing to establishing a recognition programme and an annual awards ceremony under the name 'The GeeVees' • Godrej Locks unveiled the programme at a webinar it hosted on 'Unlocking Futuristic Designs - Envisioning spaces in the new normal' • Survey conducted at the webinar revealed that 78% of clients of the AID community demand integration of locking solutions while designing homes, highlighting the importance of integrating security solutions into designing spaces in the new normal MUMBAI, India, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business unit Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems (GLAFS) has launched 'Godrej Value Co-creators Club' (GVCC), a first-of-its-kind initiative for the Architects and Interior Designers (AID) community. The programme is built around providing exclusive member benefits and extending support with design-thinking insights to drive innovation, while also garnering inputs from the AID Community towards bringing the right product offerings and solutions for the end consumers, clients, and partners.

The Godrej Value Co-creators Club programme is aimed at enabling the AID community to successfully execute their design visions as they are involved in the decision-making process while designing both commercial spaces and homes. Through the GVCC programme, the Company is looking at generating co-creation opportunities and increasing awareness about solutions offered by Godrej Locks & Architectural fittings and systems which cater to industries like hospitality, healthcare, corporate offices, IT, etc. Through GVCC, the Company seeks to build strong relationships with AIDs through continuous engagement. This will enable free flow of information so that their feedback can be incorporated, while planning for new product development and to help in securing a better understanding of market trends. To ensure continued engagement with the AID community as part of the GVCC initiative, Godrej Locks will organize periodic webinars that will focus on design trends and inspirations with a spotlight on different cities and their design inclinations. In addition, the Company will also introduce a recognition programme to celebrate the contribution of architects/designers and establish an annual awards ceremony to celebrate minds in the architecture community called 'The GeeVees'.

With an aim to kick-start the programme as well as engage with the AID community, GLAFS conducted a special webinaron 'Unlocking Futuristic Designs' by hosting a panel discussion on Envisioning Spaces in the New Normal. The webinar was moderated by Sumisha Gilotra, Editor at Architect and Interiors India, with a board of eminent panelist including Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, Sanjay Puri - Principal Architect from Sanjay Puri Architects, Nandini Somaya Sampat, Director, Somaya & Kalappa Consultants (SNK), Sumessh Menon - Founder, Sumessh Menon Associates, and Ram Raheja - CEO, Raheja Realty. The discussion revolved around how the pandemic has changed the focus towards designing spaces that are flexible and inadvertently unlocked endless possibilities for the AID community while envisioning spaces for the future. Commenting on the launch of Godrej Value Co-creators Club, Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, said, ''The AID community has been an integral part of our business and hence it is important for us to always support them along their growth journey. We have been working with architects for multiple projects, but this is for the first time that we have initiated a programme such as this, to bring about a synergy by gathering the pool of their experience and knowledge under one roof. Godrej Value Co-creators Club is an initiative whereby we plan to have a harmonious blend of our brand's Thought Leadership and the AIDs' creativity to create greater value for our end consumers, clients and partners. The aim is to increase the contribution of this AID community by 4 folds in the next 4 years through this initiative.'' A survey conducted among 230+ participants at the webinar revealed that 78% of clients of the AID community demand integration of locking solutions while designing homes. Moreover, 98% of the AID community considers it important to integrate locking solutions into home design. Architects and designers can make a significant contribution towards meeting a project's safety objectives. These insights from the discussion underlined the importance of how safety as part of design requirements can add value to any project, especially while designing spaces in the new normal.

Quotes Annexure Sanjay Puri - Principal Architect, Sanjay Puri Architects stated, ''Due to the pandemic, homes have turned into workstations, schools, playgrounds and hence it is a must to cater to a variety of demands that our clients will have in the future while envisioning designing of spaces. Now that we continue to spend more time at home and having to share that limited area with our cohabitants, we need to work on optimizing the available space and develop futuristic homes in the new normal.'' Sumessh Menon - Founder, Sumessh Menon Associates commented, ''When it comes to residential spaces, people have bounced back post Covid and are willing to spend on luxury. A lot of focus has shifted to premium Indian brands, and the demand for high quality, unique products has surged.'' Ram Raheja - CEO, Raheja Realty said, ''Many customers today believe that they will be living their lives very differently in the foreseeable future. Consumer behaviour around buying homes in the post-pandemic era has changed significantly in terms of the requirements in design, facilities, extra rooms, overall lifestyle, etc. The COVID-19 induced pandemic has significantly transformed and impacted industries across the globe.'' Nandini Somaya Sampat, Director, Somaya & Kalappa Consultants (SNK), said, ''As architects and designers, we need to now reimagine the future of spaces and places, while taking a closer look at how we can address the needs of communities in response to the changing nature of how we work and live in this new normal. It is important to ensure that spaces are created or adapted to incorporate safety standards for one and all. Our focus is now shifting towards how we can design to leverage technology and create holistic environments for people, which was lost with the pandemic.'' About Godrej Locks: Godrej Locks is a 123-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Nav-Tal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks and Architectural Hardware & Fittings have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications. With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd

