Russia to evacuate more people from Afghanistan - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 11:53 IST
The Russian embassy in Kabul said on Monday it was accepting applications from those seeking to leave Afghanistan on additional evacuation flights after Moscow evacuated about 360 people from the country last week.
The embassy said in a series of tweets that the flights would be open to Russian citizens and residents as well as nationals of countries that are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Moscow-led post-Soviet security bloc.
