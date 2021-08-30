Train mows down 3 migrant labourers in Odisha

An express train mowed down three migrant labourers from Bihar in Odisha's Ganjam district while they were walking over the tracks to reach a railway station to return home, a GRP official said on Monday.

The incident took place near a level crossing in the Haladiapadar area on the outskirts of Berhampur town, he said.

Around 7-8 migrant workers were walking over the tracks to reach Brahmapur railway station on Sunday night when three of them were mowed down by the Visakhapatnam-Tatanagar Express, while the remaining laborers received minor injuries, he said.

The laborers were working in a local firm and were returning to their home state, the official said, adding that the three persons died on the spot and their identities are yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)