Train mows down 3 migrant labourers in Odisha
An express train mowed down three migrant labourers from Bihar in Odisha's Ganjam district while they were walking over the tracks to reach a railway station to return home, a GRP official said on Monday.
The incident took place near a level crossing in the Haladiapadar area on the outskirts of Berhampur town, he said.
Around 7-8 migrant workers were walking over the tracks to reach Brahmapur railway station on Sunday night when three of them were mowed down by the Visakhapatnam-Tatanagar Express, while the remaining laborers received minor injuries, he said.
The laborers were working in a local firm and were returning to their home state, the official said, adding that the three persons died on the spot and their identities are yet to be ascertained.
