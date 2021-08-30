Left Menu

Govt extends tenure of Bank of India executive director P R Rajagopal by two yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:30 IST
Govt extends tenure of Bank of India executive director P R Rajagopal by two yrs
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Bank of India on Monday said the government has extended the term of its executive director P R Rajagopal by two years.

The central government vides notification No. dated 26 August 2021 extended the term of office of P R Rajagopal, Executive Director of the Bank for a period of two years, beyond his currently notified term or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

His current term was to expire on February 28, 2022.

The government last week extended the term of executive directors of various public sector banks.

It also extended the terms of MD & CEOs of Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021