Uzbekistan ready to help Germany with Afghanistan evacuations, minister says

Uzbekistan is willing to open its borders to people fleeing from Taliban rule in Afghanistan who are on a German list of those at-risk in the country and need to be evacuated, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told journalists on Monday. Germany has identified tens of thousands of more people who need to be evacuated from Afghanistan, including German citizens, local Afghan staff, and at-risk groups such as human rights activists and journalists.

Maas is on a trip to Turkey, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Qatar, among others to find ways to evacuate these people, either by plane, if Kabul airport can be kept open after NATO withdraws or overland to neighboring countries. "Uzbekistan is prepared to help us with this group of people," Maas said.

Maas had told Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday that Germany was ready to support efforts to continue to operate Kabul airport after NATO's withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)