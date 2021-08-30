ITC Infotech accelerates MES implementation and value creation for its clients using an innovative template-based approach

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, leveraging its consulting and engineering competence on the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) platforms has built a differentiated offering to market - Industry specific MES / MOM solutions that accelerates deployment, creates quantified business benefits and enables deployment of industry best practices.

Combining the power of Domain & Technology expertise, ITC Infotech delivers its innovative MES Xpress solution in a client environment in less than four months. ITC Infotech's technical expertise, toolkits, accelerators and use of DevOps & Automation in solution development helps first-time-right solution design and development and keeps projects within the budget. ITC Infotech partners with clients to accelerate their MES journey while creating sustainable business impact. ''ITC Infotech's diagnostic framework quantifies the value creation potential and expected improvements in the KPIs, enabling our customers to validate the ROI, at the start of every engagement. Our MES Xpress solution is highly modular, has industry best practices encapsulated as templates. This enables us to compress the implementation time, leading to quicker time to value for our customers,'' said Sundaresh Shankaran, President - Product 4.0 , ITC Infotech.

ITC Infotech's MES Capability has also been covered by ISG Research in a report titled ''An innovative approach for accelerating MES Implementation by ITC Infotech'' authored by Dr. Henning Dransfeld and Mr. Avimanyu Basu.

''In today's world where Manufacturing leaders are looking to rapidly accelerate their 'Digital transformation', it's heartening to see ITC Infotech leading the way when it comes to MES implementations. Driven by their solid business-friendly approach, their focus is on leading clients to truly derive value and the business outcome that matters. This is made possible by utilizing out-of-the-box solutions like MES Xpress for deploying MES faster as compared to the industry standard, utilizing automation across the execution lifecycle and finally delivering these services using innovative pricing models. ITC Infotech's track record of being a trusted partner is commendable where their customers have been able to get tangible business benefits. We wish them all the best, while they continue on this innovation journey to realize their potential,'' quote by Dr Henning Dransfeld, Lead Analyst at ISG Research.

ISG Research recognizes ITC Infotech as being one of the fastest providers for deploying MES templates. While agile has been one of the key functional levers of modern factories and most agile projects in MES are delivered in time and material (T&M) terms, ITC Infotech has been delivering agile with fixed price. In the beginning of a project the company decides which parts are best delivered with an agile format. Support and engagements are managed via the ITIL framework. ITC Infotech's broad spectrum of toolkits, including its automated data manager, audit toolkit and rollout toolkit, enables it to manage the entire lifecycle. The overall implementation lead times are thus drastically reduced.

About ISG Research ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About ITC Infotech ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry speciﬁc alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

ITC Infotech is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd. ITC is one of India's leading private sector companies and a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards and Packaging, Agri Business and Information Technology.

