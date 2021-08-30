Left Menu

L&T Construction to revamp Allahabad High Court's premises

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has bagged an order from Allahabad High Court to build advocate chambers and a multilevel parking with a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:56 IST
L&T Construction to revamp Allahabad High Court's premises
The Indian multinational with over $21 billion in annual revenues has operations in 30 countries.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has bagged an order from Allahabad High Court to build advocate chambers and a multilevel parking with a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet. The project consists of 2,294 advocate chambers, parking space for 2,323 cars and 1,552 two-wheelers with associated utility buildings, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The scope of work involves design, engineering, procurement and construction of civil and related mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works. The project is scheduled to be completed in 27 months. Besides, L&T's power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order for turnkey construction of a substation in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of gas-insulated substation project involving four different voltage levels up to 380kV comprises the associated control, protection, automation, telecommunication systems, and civil and electromechanical works. L&T said its smart world and communication business has bagged a project by Moradabad Smart City Ltd to design, develop, implement, and manage operations and maintenance of a command-and-control centre, CCTV surveillance, smart traffic solutions and to integrate various ICT components. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021