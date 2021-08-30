Granules India gets Health Canada nod to market arthritis tablets

Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it has received a marketing nod from Health Canada for its Acetaminophen extended-release tablets used in the treatment of arthritis pain.

The company has received approval from Health Canada for Acetaminophen extended-release tablets OTC, 650 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.

''We received the approval within eight months of filing. This is a step towards the global expansion of our core molecules. The approval of Acetaminophen extended-release tablets OTC, 650mg..., is a good addition to our portfolio,'' Granules USA, Inc & Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc Executive Director Priyanka Chigurupati said.

The company will be launching the product in the Canadian market soon, she added.

The drug will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility located in Gagillapur, Hyderabad, the filing said.

