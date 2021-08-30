J-K: Two die after vehicle skids off road, falls into gorge in Poonch

Two people died after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The accident took place at Draba village in the Surankote area when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it at a turn, they said. Rescuers were immediately rushed to the spot of the accident and they retrieved two critically injured persons who succumbed while being taken to a hospital, the officials said. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)