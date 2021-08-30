Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:54 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 2.1 to Rs 1,402.1 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in September declined by Rs 2.1 or 0.15 percent, to Rs 1,402.1 per 10 kg in 26,100 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

