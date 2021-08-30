Left Menu

L&T Construction bags 'significant' contracts for its various businesses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:58 IST
L&T Construction bags 'significant' contracts for its various businesses
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged 'significant' orders across various business segments in the domestic and international market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the ''significant'' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

''L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses,'' the company said in a statement.

The company's buildings and factories business has secured an order to construct multi-level parking and advocates chambers for the High Court at Allahabad, it said. The project is scheduled to be completed in 27 months.

The power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order for the turnkey construction of a sub-station in Saudi Arabia.

The smart world and communication business has bagged yet another Smart City project.

The project has been awarded by the Moradabad Smart City Limited to design, develop, implement, and manage the operations and maintenance of a Command-and-Control Centre, CCTV surveillance, smart traffic solutions, and to integrate various ICT components with an Integrated Command and Control Center Platform for Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at Rs 1,666.60 apiece on BSE, up 1.77 percent over its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021