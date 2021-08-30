Gehlot expresses serious concern over rising corona cases in country

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:33 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Expressing concern over the increasing rising of corona infection cases in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appealed to the people to be careful.

''There has been a steady increase in active cases of corona in India for the last one week. The number of active cases has increased by more than 55,000 in the last seven days," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"The weekly positivity rate has also increased to 2.41 percent. The increase in active cases and positivity rate is a matter of concern,'' he added.

The chief minister said the continuous surfacing of a large number of corona cases in Kerala is a serious matter and a night curfew has been imposed in Kerala.

"Corona cases have increased rapidly in many countries of the world including America, Israel, Britain, Iran, Malaysia, Philippine, and Japan. A complete lockdown has been imposed in New Zealand," he added.

"We all need to be careful so that the situation in the state and the country does not deteriorate further and the third wave can be avoided,'' Gehlot added.

He said the corona infection is a serious disease and many problems occur even after the recovery from it. People should not become negligent and strictly follow the health protocol, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

