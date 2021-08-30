United jets with engines involved in Denver incident may not fly until next year - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:37 IST
Dozens of United Airlines Holdings Inc jets like the one with engines that lost an engine cover over Colorado in February may not fly until early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
The United Airlines 777-200 flight that suffered an engine failure was heading to Honolulu. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport soon after takeoff.
