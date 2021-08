Nigeria's naira hits record low on black market -traders

Nigerian naira hit a new record low of 527 against the dollar on the black market on Monday, days after the central bank banned micro-lenders from foreign exchange dealing, traders said.

The currency closed at 524 nairas at its previous session on Friday. It had hit a low of 525 nairas a month ago after a central bank dollar clamped down on dollar sales to exchange bureaus, sending the currency tumbling on the unofficial market.

Also Read: Gunmen kill two, abduct one in raid on Nigerian army training base

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)