Simplilearn ties up with IIIT, Bangalore, NPCI to provide advanced executive prog in cybersecurity

Global ed-tech player Simplilearn on Monday said it has partnered with the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, and National Payments Corporation of India to provide an advanced executive programme in cybersecurity.

In this partnership, learners will have access to live virtual classes conducted by industry experts and Masterclasses by faculty from IIIT Bangalore and experts at National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Simplilearn Chief Product Officer Anand Narayanan said in a statement.

“We are today in the midst of a digital revolution across all industries. This rapid digitisation has created enormous volumes of data and multiplied potential data threats. While all businesses now acknowledge the importance of cybersecurity and the role it plays in protecting confidential information in the virtual world, this is especially critical in sectors like banking and financial services, where confidentiality of information is paramount,'' Simplilearn Chief Product Officer Anand Narayanan said.

He said, with the rise in cyber-attacks outpacing the supply of cyber-defenders, the need for cybersecurity experts is a reality irrespective of the sector or industry.

''For these reasons, we are happy to partner with IIIT Bangalore and NPCI to create this exclusive programme in cybersecurity. This in-depth programme, along with NPCI's virtual internship and masterclasses from the experts in the domain, will provide extensive knowledge of cybersecurity concepts and enable learners with industry-specific skills to further their careers and open new growth opportunities,” he added.

