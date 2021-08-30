Left Menu

Pakistan said on Monday that it would deliver WHO medical supplies to northern Afghanistans Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth largest city of the country which fell to the Taliban on August 14.Pakistans Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan announced on Twitter that the countrys flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines PIA would deliver the medical supplies of the World Health Organisation WHO in a cargo flight.First PIA Cargo flight with WHO medical supplies from Islamabad to Mazar Sharif today.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-08-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:22 IST
Pak to deliver WHO medical supplies in Taliban-controlled Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Pakistan said on Monday that it would deliver WHO medical supplies to northern Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth largest city of the country which fell to the Taliban on August 14.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan announced on Twitter that the country's flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would deliver the medical supplies of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a cargo flight.

"First PIA Cargo flight with WHO medical supplies from Islamabad to Mazar Sharif today. A humanitarian air bridge for essential supplies to Afghanistan in coordination with international agencies. Thanx PIA," he said in a tweet.

However, it was not immediately known when the flight would touch down in Afghanistan.

The country's fourth-largest city Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on August 14.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban insurgents have stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners are fleeing the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos at Kabul airport and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

