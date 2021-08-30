Nigeria's naira hits record low on black market -traders

Nigerian naira hit a new record low of 527 against the dollar on the black market on Monday, days after the central bank banned micro-lenders from foreign exchange dealing, traders said. The currency closed at 524 naira at its previous session on Friday. It had hit a low of 525 naira a month ago after a central bank dollar clamped down on dollar sales to exchange bureaus, sending the currency tumbling on the unofficial market.

The central bank banned micro-lenders from foreign exchange dealings seven days ago due to their level of capital, the latest in a string of curbs on the currency market. Last month, the bank banned dollar sales to exchange bureaus, saying they had become conduits for graft and illegal money flows.

On Monday, commercial banks quoted the dollar at 413 naira for retail transactions, around the official rate, which has been trading within a range since June. One trader said the currency bans have drained liquidity from the unofficial market and that the naira could weaken further on the black market.

Nigeria is battling dollar shortages brought on by low oil prices, following disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank has devalued the currency three times since March last year, but the naira has continued to weaken.

