Govt extends tenure of Canara, Bank of India EDs by 2 years

The government has extended the tenure of two executive directors of Canara Bank and Bank of India for two years, the state-run lenders said on Monday.

Canara Bank in a regulatory filing said that the central government has extended the term of office of A Manimekhalai, Executive Director, for a period of two years beyond her currently notified terms that expires on 10 February 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Bank of India in a separate filing said that the term of office of P R Rajagopal, Executive Director, has been extended for a period of two years, beyond his currently notified term or until further orders, whichever is earlier. His current term was to expire on February 28, 2022, the bank said.

The banks said the government informed them about the extension given to these executive directors through notifications on August 26, 2021.

The government last week extended the term of executive directors of various public sector banks. It also extended the terms of MD & CEOs of Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

