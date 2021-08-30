Left Menu

Biman Bangladesh pilot who suffered heart attack mid-air dies at Nagpur hospital

The pilot of the Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport on August 27, died at a private hospital in the city on Monday, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:12 IST
The pilot of the Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport on August 27, died at a private hospital in the city on Monday, an official said.

Capt. Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum (49) suffered a heart attack mid-air before the plane, carrying 126 passengers to the Bangladesh capital from Muscat, made an emergency landing in Nagpur on Friday.

The pilot was shifted to the Kingsway Hospital, located around 10 kms from the Nagpur airport, where he died at 11.30 am on Monday, a hospital official said.

On Friday, when the plane was near Raipur it had contacted the Kolkata ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport Nagpur. The co-pilot had landed the plane.

