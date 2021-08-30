Able to emerge with strong results because of unique approach: Thejo Engineering

Engineering solutions provider Thejo Engineering Ltd was able to emerge with strong results because of its dominant presence in the market and unique approach to conduct business, cost control, a company official said on Monday.

At the 35th annual general meeting held through virtual mode, the company declared a dividend of 60 per cent (Rs six per equity share of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

''In spite of having to face unprecedented challenges due to the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 and stringent lockdowns, Thejo has been able to emerge with very strong figures largely because of a very dominant presence in the market, unique approach to conduct of business, cost control and efficient working capital management,'' he said addressing shareholders.

On the outlook, he said, ''in this totally unpredictable situation, what we can do is to remain agile and resilient so as to adapt faster to sudden changes in the environment.'' The company's board which met today has recommended a 2:1 bonus issue.

The city-based company achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs 329.71 crore with a compounded annual growth rate of 14 per cent for the year ending March 31, 2021.PTI VIJ BN BN

