Left Menu

Shriram City looks to disburse up to Rs 23,000 cr in FY22

The idea is to take it back to 55 per cent, Chakravarti said.Another major segment for the lender is two-wheeler financing, which is around 26-27 per cent of its total loan portfolio. He expects to disburse around Rs 1,500-1,600 crore in the two-wheeler segment in the second quarter of current fiscal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:09 IST
Shriram City looks to disburse up to Rs 23,000 cr in FY22
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based non-banking finance company Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) is eyeing total disbursements of Rs 22,000-23,000 crore in the current financial year, a top company official said.

During the first quarter of 2021-22, it disbursed Rs 4,560 crore compared to Rs 6,570 crore in March 2021 quarter. The lender's managing director and CEO Y S Chakravarti said July 2021 was better than June with disbursements crossing Rs 3,000 crore. Even the collection efficiency had touched closed to 100 per cent in July compared to 93 per cent in June. ''On an average it (disbursements) is around Rs 6,200-6,300 crore per quarter. In the remaining three quarters, we expect to touch about Rs 18,000-19,000 crore. For the financial year, we should end up with Rs 22,000-23,000 crore (of disbursements),'' Chakravarti said.

The lender provides finance to segments including small and medium enterprise (SME), two-wheelers, personal loans, gold loans and loan against property.

Chakravarti said the company is seeing good demand from SME and gold loan segments and will continue to focus on growing the book there. ''We went slow on SME (financing) for the last one-and-a-half years. It has come down from 55 per cent to close to 49 per cent right now. The idea is to take it back to 55 per cent,'' Chakravarti said.

Another major segment for the lender is two-wheeler financing, which is around 26-27 per cent of its total loan portfolio. He expects to disburse around Rs 1,500-1,600 crore in the two-wheeler segment in the second quarter of current fiscal. In the quarter ended June 2021, the lender reported a profit after tax of Rs 208 crore as against Rs 192 crore in the year-ago period. Its asset quality improved year on year, with gross stage 3 levels at 6.91 per cent in Q1 FY22 compared to 7.28 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021