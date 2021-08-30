Kerala Industries Minister evaluates CIAL's non-airline projects' progress
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Monday evaluated the progress of various non-airline projects, including construction of a Business Jet Terminal, by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here.
The minister, on his Facebook page, said that he visited CIAL and evaluated the progress of its various non-airline projects.
He said guidelines were issued to expedite the construction and he held discussions with CIAL officials and employees' union representatives.
Rajeev also informed CIAL that the designs of the Business Jet Terminal and the VIP Safe House projects have been approved, a release issued by CIAL said.
In order to increase its non-airline revenue, CIAL has planned to convert the old domestic terminal T-2, which has an area of one lakh square feet, into three utility blocks which would house a business jet terminal, a VIP safe house and a transit hotel.
Besides that it also plans to construct a five-star hotel to increase its non-airline revenue.
