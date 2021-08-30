Left Menu

German train drivers to go on strike from Wednesday - GDL union

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:07 IST
Germany's GDL train drivers' union said on Monday it would go on strike on Sept.1 for a week after wage talks with rail operator Deutsche Bahn failed to yield a compromise.

The strike, the third and longest in the current wage dispute, will affect freight services from Wednesday afternoon while passenger traffic will be affected from the early hours on Thursday. The strike will run until Sept. 7.

