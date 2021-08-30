Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:09 IST
Nepal rescues 828 of its nationals from Afghanistan
The Nepal government on Monday said it has evacuated 828 of its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country last month.

Since Sunday, 50 Nepalese nationals have arrived from Afghanistan in Kathmandu -- 45 people on a Turkish Air flight on Monday and five on a Fly Dubai flight on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after the Afghanistan government collapsed and the Taliban seized control on August 14.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The Nepal government has been coordinating with different organisations and diplomatic agencies to rescue its nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan. The government has formed a taskforce consisting of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Home Ministry and security agencies for the rescue mission.

Arrivals from Kabul are being housed in a centre in Kathmandu where they have to undergo COVID-19 tests before getting clearance to go to their place of residence.

