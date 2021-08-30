Nepal rescues 828 of its nationals from Afghanistan

The Nepal government on Monday said it has evacuated 828 of its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country last month.

Since Sunday, 50 Nepalese nationals have arrived from Afghanistan in Kathmandu -- 45 people on a Turkish Air flight on Monday and five on a Fly Dubai flight on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chaos has enveloped Kabul after the Afghanistan government collapsed and the Taliban seized control on August 14.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The Nepal government has been coordinating with different organisations and diplomatic agencies to rescue its nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan. The government has formed a taskforce consisting of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Home Ministry and security agencies for the rescue mission.

Arrivals from Kabul are being housed in a centre in Kathmandu where they have to undergo COVID-19 tests before getting clearance to go to their place of residence.

