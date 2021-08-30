BeyondLife.club to roll out Amitabh Bachchan NFT collection

BeyondLife.club, a venture between Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io, on Monday said Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will roll out his NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection on the platform.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

''BeyondLife.club has made it easy for credit card and digital payment users to buy NFTs and carry out transactions as well as trade it in auctions, making it accessible to both, tech-savvy and non-crypto users. This platform is set to revolutionise digital storing of creative properties like art, collectible, multi-modal collages, and other forms of digital assets for gaming and trading,'' a statement said.

It allows uploading, minting, publishing, price protection and even auctioning to create value for the owner, it said adding that the platform also allows rights management that is thoroughly automated and protected by deep AI-based technology for anti-rip protection.

''Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be the first one to roll out his NFT collection through BeyondLife.club. These collectibles will represent his legendary status and mark the opening of this maiden NFT platform,'' the statement said.

''I have joined Rhiti Entertainment Pte Ltd - Singapore and will be launching NFT's soon on the platform,'' Bachchan was quoted as saying.

Arun Pandey, MD and Chairman of Rhiti Group, said artists are latching up to this technology to create a value around their life and work, which was almost dormant earlier.

''Our biggest motivation behind this venture is to empower artists, celebrities and athletes globally and at the same time, help the diehard fans to get their hands over the purest form of the content,'' he added.

