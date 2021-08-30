Fundraise to shift Airtel to higher gear from biz as usual: Sunil Mittal

Airtel's Rs 21,000 crore fundraising will enable the firm to shift from ''business as usual'' to a higher gear to tap opportunities, improve leverage position, and chase profitable growth by speeding investments in 5G, fibre and data centres, its chairman Sunil Mittal said on Monday. Mittal -- who addressed investor queries a day after the company announced grand plans to raise funds via a rights issue -- said 5G would start becoming a reality in India by the second half of next year. There would be no better time for Airtel to ''press on the gas'', inject more capital into the system, and drive gains from the market, as India grows and adopts more digital services, he added.

Putting off the fundraising to next year could have been detrimental to the fortunes of the company, given the large growth opportunities staring at the company ''here and now''.

''It would be a grave error of duty on our part if this was the time when we stayed with business as usual,'' Mittal said.

Airtel has been loaded with ''extraordinary debt'', he added.

''Load of AGR, the load of spectrum payments have created an extraordinary load of debt on the company,'' Mittal said, adding that the company wants to improve debt leverage and have access to capital for growth as when we needed.

A mix of monetisation of assets and improved financials would place Airtel in a much more comfortable position on its debt profile in the coming 2-3 years.

The consolidated net debt for the company, including the impact of leases, stands at Rs 1,59,622 crore as of June 30, 2021.

In a rare move, the Bharti Airtel chairman attended about an hour-long investor call, candidly answering queries related to the rights issue, Airtel's market strategy as well as those on the telecom sector.

Airtel hopes that the fundraising would be a gamechanger for the company, giving it the firepower to accelerate beyond ''business as usual'' by grabbing a larger market share of mobile services (including aggressive positioning on 5G rollouts), fibre-to-the-home and data centres business.

If there is a situation where more customers were to suddenly come into Airtel fold, the company is in a good shape to carry them on fibre and mobile networks, he emphasised.

Pointing to Airtel's large spectrum pool, Mittal said that there may be just ''small and modest renewals'' coming up in FY23-24.

''Other than 5G spectrum, which we will secure at a reasonable price in the coming year, we are pretty much done on the spectrum...Auction of 5G spectrum is likely to happen sometime early next year, and by H2 of 2022-2023, we will start to see 5G services coming in key cities of India,'' he predicted.

Mittal hoped that the pricing on the spectrum will be made attractive by the government to ensure the country benefits from a robust 5G ecosystem.

Airtel is determined to partake in gains the telecom market offers to a handful of players.

''In my opinion, this is once in a lifetime opportunity, and time for that to invest and accelerate, is here and now,'' Mittal said.

He categorically ruled out allocating capital from the upcoming fundraise to hike stake in Indus Towers but said that the company is keen to have a greater influence on tower company at some point of time in future. But that will be done ''at an appropriate time and only with strategic purpose'', he promised.

The move to raise capital through a rights issue is the ''need of the hour'' for the company to accelerate, he said.

Bharti Airtel remains ''committed to monetisation but monetisation at appropriate time and valuation, he said, citing assets such as tower and fibre business.

Asked about his stance on promoter group holding, currently at about 56 per cent, he said the level was comfortable.

On OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by Bharti group, he clarified that Airtel as a company has no investment into OneWeb Global. ''As far as Airtel is concerned, it will be a partner of choice for OneWeb in India and total investment in India of OneWeb in setting up ground stations will be USD 30-40 million, say Rs 250-300 crore, of which OneWeb Global will be taking some debt.

“Airtel's equity participation in Indian JV could be in the order of USD 5-7 million, so we are talking of Rs 30-50 crore of investment in OneWeb for India segment only,'' he said.

On the possibility of the sector hurtling towards a duopoly, Mittal said that he continues to support the view that India should have three private players.

It is pertinent to mention that smaller rival Vodafone Idea (VIL) is facing an existential crisis.

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd, within two months of offering to hand over Aditya Birla Group's stake in the telco to the government in a bid to avert a crisis for the telecom company.

On whether the company looking at strategic investment coming in at Airtel or the digital side of the business, he emphasised that all the customer-facing units need to be in complete control of one company. The digital piece cannot be sliced and diced and needs to be under one company, Airtel, while infrastructure pieces of fibre or towers can be monetised, he pointed out. ''So if you will see ever any alliances, any tie-up and equities being given to some strategic key investors from the globe, they will only be at Bharti Airtel and not in bits and pieces downstairs,'' Mittal said.

