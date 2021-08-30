Stic Travel Group elevates Anju Wariah as Director for group biz development

Gurugram-based Stic Travel Group has elevated its senior vice-president Anju Wariah to the position of Director for group business development from September 1, a release said on Monday. Wariah is currently holding the position SVP of alliances and corporate affairs.

An aviation specialist and industry veteran, she has held various leadership positions at STIC, it said, adding Wariah has successfully launched and grown multiple international airline operations in the Indian marketplace. ''Her appointment comes at a time when Indian aviation is starting to show signs of recovery and is poised for the new phase of recovery and growth. I'm confident that her strategic insights will help the organisation and business grow beyond expectations,'' said Subhash Goyal, Chairman, Stic Travel Group.

''Wariah's contribution has been invaluable to not only driving the growth of the business, but also creating a great company culture for our sales teams. Her hands on experience and deep connect with industry bring a unique perspective,'' said Gursharn Goyal, Managing Director and Co-founder of STIC Travel Group. Established in 1973, STIC Travel Group represents premier travel aviation, cruise and car rental brands exclusively with offices in all major cities across the country.

