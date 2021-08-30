Left Menu

Stic Travel Group elevates Anju Wariah as Director for group biz development

Im confident that her strategic insights will help the organisation and business grow beyond expectations, said Subhash Goyal, Chairman, Stic Travel Group.Wariahs contribution has been invaluable to not only driving the growth of the business, but also creating a great company culture for our sales teams. Her hands on experience and deep connect with industry bring a unique perspective, said Gursharn Goyal, Managing Director and Co-founder of STIC Travel Group.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:10 IST
Stic Travel Group elevates Anju Wariah as Director for group biz development
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram-based Stic Travel Group has elevated its senior vice-president Anju Wariah to the position of Director for group business development from September 1, a release said on Monday. Wariah is currently holding the position SVP of alliances and corporate affairs.

An aviation specialist and industry veteran, she has held various leadership positions at STIC, it said, adding Wariah has successfully launched and grown multiple international airline operations in the Indian marketplace. ''Her appointment comes at a time when Indian aviation is starting to show signs of recovery and is poised for the new phase of recovery and growth. I'm confident that her strategic insights will help the organisation and business grow beyond expectations,'' said Subhash Goyal, Chairman, Stic Travel Group.

''Wariah's contribution has been invaluable to not only driving the growth of the business, but also creating a great company culture for our sales teams. Her hands on experience and deep connect with industry bring a unique perspective,'' said Gursharn Goyal, Managing Director and Co-founder of STIC Travel Group. Established in 1973, STIC Travel Group represents premier travel aviation, cruise and car rental brands exclusively with offices in all major cities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021