Dutch govt to end COVID financial aid for businesses on Oct 1

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 30-08-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 22:12 IST
The Dutch government says its financial support packages to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic will end on Oct. 1.

The government announced Monday that with the economy back on track, lockdown measures largely over and unemployment low, “Continuing the support would stand in the way of the economic recovery.” The government has spent some 80 billion euros (USD94 billion) since March last year propping up business ranging from individual entrepreneurs to national flag carrier KLM. It says the support helped limit bankruptcies and unemployment.

The Dutch economy is forecast to grow 3.8 per cent this year and 3.2 per cent in 2022.

A number of targeted support measures aimed at education programs and night clubs will remain in the final quarter of the year.

