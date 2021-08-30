Left Menu

Stolen property recovery rate 30 pc, people must be careful: Navi Mumbai top cop

The detection of stolen property was 50 per cent but the recovery of such items stood at 30 per cent, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said on Monday.Speaking at a function where stolen property worth Rs 1 crore was returned to 41 rightful owners, he asked people to be careful of their belongings.The detection rate in the commissionerate is 70 per cent. Of the 50 percent stolen property that is detected, only 30 per cent is recovered, Singh said.

Stolen property recovery rate 30 pc, people must be careful: Navi Mumbai top cop
The detection of stolen property was 50 per cent but the recovery of such items stood at 30 per cent, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Speaking at a function where stolen property worth Rs 1 crore was returned to 41 rightful owners, he asked people to be careful of their belongings.

''The detection rate in the commissionerate is 70 per cent. The concentration is on solving property thefts. Of the 50 percent stolen property that is detected, only 30 per cent is recovered,'' Singh said.

