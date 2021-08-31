CAG lauds Bengal for 100 pc expenditure, receipt reconciliation

The West Bengal government has earned appreciation from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for achieving 100 per cent in both expenditure reconciliation and receipt reconciliation of the departmental transactions for 2020-21 fiscal.

The fact that this has been possible during the period of lockdown/disruptions in functioning on account of the ongoing pandemic is all the more encouraging, CAG Deputy Accountant General (Administration & Record) and IT Security Manager Rahul Kumar said in a communication to the state finance department.

''I am pleased to inform you that, for the first time, this office has achieved 100 per cent reconciliation with the departments of the West Bengal for both receipt and expenditure transactions for the financial year 2020-21,'' Kumar said in his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the state Finance department. This has been possible, in large part, due to the active and sustained engagement of the entire finance department during the reconciliation process, Kumar said. ''This office conveys its sincere appreciation for the efforts put in by the Finance Department in this regard. 100 per cent reconciliation will assist in ensuring that the receipt and expenditure figures are depicted with enhanced accuracy, in the Finance Accounts of the Government of West Bengal,'' he added. The CAG had lauded the state government for achieving 99.62 per cent expenditure reconciliation as well as 100 per cent receipt reconciliation of the departmental transaction for 2019-20. Meanwhile, the CAG official in his letter asked the department to commence work on two new projects - Middleware Server and the Web based services - to ''ensure preparation of the State Accounts in a timely and efficient manner and render effective services to GPF subscribers and state pensioners.

The Middleware Server is meant for receiving e-Accounts from the State Treasuries while the Web based services is for online receipt of e-service books for pension payments and GPF final payment applications and providing e-PPOs & GPF final payment authorities digitally, to the IFMS, for payment.

