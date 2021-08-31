German train drivers to stage third strike over pay

A labour union representing German train drivers said Monday that its members will launch a third strike this week in an escalating pay dispute with the country's biggest rail company.

The GDL union said freight train drivers will walk out on Wednesday evening, followed by passenger train drivers early Thursday.

The strike is due to last until 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, making it the longest in the current round of labour negotiations.

The union wants state-owned Deutsche Bahn to give drivers and other rail staff a 3.2 per cent salary increase and a one-time "coronavirus bonus" of 600 euros (USD 700). It has rejected the company's offers to date.

The strike will affect traveller returning from summer vacation in several German states.

