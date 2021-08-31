Left Menu

FAA says Kabul airport now uncontrolled as U.S. military exits

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 02:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a notice on Monday that Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is now without air traffic control services as the U.S. military completed its exit from Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the U.S. military said it had assumed air traffic control responsibilities in Kabul to facilitate the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. The FAA notice said Monday that aircraft landing at Kabul or operating in Afghanistan airspace should use "extreme caution."

