Left Menu

Growth in China's services sector contracts in August - official PMI

Activity in China's services sector slipped into contraction in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 curbs weighed on consumption in the world's second-largest economy. The official August composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 48.9 from July's 52.4.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 06:46 IST
Growth in China's services sector contracts in August - official PMI
  • Country:
  • China

Activity in China's services sector slipped into contraction in August, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 curbs weighed on consumption in the world's second-largest economy. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 47.5 in August versus 53.3 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Though slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, a gradual improvement in consumption in recent months had boosted the services sector. But a COVID-19 outbreak of the more infectious Delta strain led to strict containment measures, weighing on business activity and spending. The official August composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, fell to 48.9 from July's 52.4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021