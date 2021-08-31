BunkerFit Closes Seed Round, Poised To Take Off - India's only FREE Integrated Vernacular Health & Wellness App

Left Menu

Created as an integrated platform to offer simplified solutions to Health Wellness, BunkerFit currently serves over 100k users with content in training, nutrition, mindfulness.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BunkerFit, India's only free to use Health & Wellness app, announced today that it has raised an undisclosed amount from private investors. The start-up has seen participation from Airtel, Umang Bedi (Daily Hunt), Rohit Malik (ex-Red Fort Capital), Vivek Khemka (Egon Zehnder), Sudhir Singh Dungarpur (Big Four), Dinesh Anand (Grant Thornton), Iskander Lalljee, Jatin Aneja (Shardul Amarchand) and a few other angel investors, in this round.

BunkerFit has created the industry's first accessible and free health & wellness app aimed at both physical as well as mental well-being. The integrated app has been created keeping urban & rural, English speaking & vernacular consumers in mind, in a way that truly democratises wellness.

With 200mn monetizable vernacular users, and a digital penetration that is growing YoY, the health & wellness services market is poised to reach $6.6Bn in the next couple of years. Whilst there are many players in this space, no one has been able to make a definitive mark yet.

Zeba Zaidi, Co-founder of BunkerFit, said: ''BunkerFit aims at making a 100mn active by 2030. India is a world leader when it comes to cardiovascular and lifestyle related diseases. These are not limited to the elite urban folks for whom fitness solutions are a dime a dozen. We want to reach every single Indian who aspires to be more active and our proprietary content delivery system works seamlessly to combine Training, Nutrition & Mindfulness into an easy to follow and easy to track solution. This seed round allows us to expand beyond the MVP that we launched and build out the product.'' BunkerFit is geared to fill the gap that exists in the market by creating bespoke content for its vernacular users, using local celebrities to engage with them, and with a monetisation strategy that doesn't rely on user subscription.

As it grows beyond its MVP version, BunkerFit aims at using Machine Learning (ML) to personalise each customer experience and ensure that no matter where on their fitness journey each user is, they get unique insights and value from using the app.

Founded by Adnan Adeeb and Zeba Zaidi, who previously founded the popular Devils Circuit races, BunkerFit is created to make physical and mental wellness solutions accessible to the masses. India's only all-in-one FREE fitness app which aims at getting Indians active, fit and healthy was launched in March 2021.

Available for android only for now, BunkerFit can be downloaded from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bunkerfit About BunkerFit BunkerFit, founded in 2020, is owned by Spectacom Global Pvt Ltd, & is the first company in the Airtel Accelerator Program, created by Airtel Digital to support new age tech companies that can benefit from being part of the Airtel ecosystem. Created as an integrated platform to offer simplified solutions to Health & Wellness, BunkerFit currently serves over 100k users with content in training, nutrition, & mindfulness. Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/GetBunkerfit or https://www.instagram.com/getbunkerfit/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604655/BunkerFit_Fitness_App.jpg PWR PWR

