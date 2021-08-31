Left Menu

31-08-2021
Australia getting vaccine in swap with Singapore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Australia says it has reached a deal with Singapore to acquire 500,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week in return for delivering the same number of shots to Singapore in December.

Australia bought 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland for an undisclosed price earlier this month.

Half of Australia's population is locked down due to an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus that began in Sydney in June.

Australian government leaders plan to end lockdowns once 80% of an area's residents aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Only 34% of that target population was fully vaccinated by this week.

