Left Menu

AfDB President calls to transform Africa in wake of current global uncertainty

The lecture, the third in a series held annually since 2019, was organized under the theme: Integrity, Leadership and Stewardship for National Transformation. 

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:01 IST
AfDB President calls to transform Africa in wake of current global uncertainty
“The absence of integrity is the equivalent of building castles in the sand. Without the foundational integrity, there can be no national or continental transformation,” Adesina said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi A. Adesina has called for bolder measures to grow the next generation into competent leaders to transform Africa in the wake of current global uncertainty.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenges of debt and insecurity in Africa, and globally, with the situation in Afghanistan…effective and accountable leadership is more crucial today than ever before," President Adesina said in a virtual public lecture on Saturday organized by the Accra-based Sundoulos Advanced Leadership Training Institute ( SALT Institute(link is external))

The lecture, the third in a series held annually since 2019, was organized under the theme: Integrity, Leadership and Stewardship for National Transformation. The audience included policymakers, civil society groups, young professionals and university undergraduates, members of academia, security agencies, church-based organizations and professional bodies across Africa.

"The absence of integrity is the equivalent of building castles in the sand. Without the foundational integrity, there can be no national or continental transformation," Adesina said. He cited South African anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as leaders worthy of emulation.

Adesina shared personal experience and achievements with the audience, particularly during his tenure as Nigeria's Agriculture Minister and his current position as head of the African Development Bank.

He also shared with the audience many socio-economic interventions and achievements by the African Development Bank to ease the impact of the pandemic and improve livelihoods in Africa.

Change and transformational leadership require zero tolerance for corruption in whatever form it appears, he said.

The lecture, moderated by Dr Mawuli Coffie, Director of Corporate and Business Strategy at the SALT Institute, also featured Allen Catherine Kagina, Executive Director of the Uganda National Roads Authority, and Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, a development economist at South Africa's Stellenbosch University.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021