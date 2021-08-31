TVS Motor launches built-to-order platform for customers

Left Menu

Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced a built-to-order platform, marking its foray into factory customisation and personalisation for customers.

ANI | Hosur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:09 IST
TVS Motor is the flagship company of $8.5 billion TVS Group. Image Credit: ANI
Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced a built-to-order platform, marking its foray into factory customisation and personalisation for customers. "This further strengthens the company's commitment to introducing first-in-class technologies and class-leading features in the segment," it said in a statement.

The new business vertical will empower customers to customise and personalise their vehicles when making a purchase, which will be built directly at the factory as per their requirements. TVS built-to-order platform will debut with TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310. Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options and personalised race numbers.

The kits Dynamic and Race offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers' usage and needs. This platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the company's stable in a phased manner. Meghashyam Dighole, Head of marketing for premium motorcycles, said each customer has a unique riding style and expression. "This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machines as per their requirements." (ANI)

