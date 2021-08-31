Left Menu

Kotak Bank to sell 20 cr shares of Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for Rs 294 cr

The companys turnover was Rs 627.19 crore in FY 20.The bank said it does not require any governmental or regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction. Bharti Enterprises has received no objection from the RBI to enable execution of the proposed transaction, it said.Stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank traded at Rs 1747.40 apiece on BSE, up 0.66 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:26 IST
Kotak Bank to sell 20 cr shares of Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for Rs 294 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said it will sell 20 crore shares held in Airtel Payments Bank (APBL) for a cash consideration of Rs 294 crore or more to Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

A share purchase agreement has been executed by the bank for divestment of 20,00,00,000 equity shares (8.57 percent stake) held by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in APBL. These shares were acquired for Rs 200 crore invested in tranches during calendar years 2016 and 2017, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The sale is expected to be completed by September 15 or before, for ''cash consideration equal to or higher than Rs 294.8 crore; to be determined in accordance with the terms of the share purchase agreement,'' it added.

APBL was incorporated on April 1, 2010, under the RBI license for payments banks.

It commenced its operations as a payments bank, with effect from November 23, 2016. The company's turnover was Rs 627.19 crore in FY 20.

The bank said it does not require any governmental or regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction. Bharti Enterprises has received no objection from the RBI to enable execution of the proposed transaction, it said.

The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank traded at Rs 1747.40 apiece on BSE, up 0.66 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021