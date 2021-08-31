Left Menu

UK nationals still in Afghanistan in "low hundreds" - Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:56 IST
UK nationals still in Afghanistan in "low hundreds" - Raab
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the low hundreds, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"I know that the number of UK nationals, the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office, is now down at a very low level... low hundreds given that we taken in total 5,000 out," Raab told Sky News.

On Friday, Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said he thought there were around 100 to 150 British nationals still in the country, some of whom were willingly staying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021