UK nationals still in Afghanistan in "low hundreds" - Raab
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The number of British nationals still in Afghanistan is in the low hundreds, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.
"I know that the number of UK nationals, the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office, is now down at a very low level... low hundreds given that we taken in total 5,000 out," Raab told Sky News.
On Friday, Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said he thought there were around 100 to 150 British nationals still in the country, some of whom were willingly staying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Raab
- Afghanistan
- Sky News
- Ben Wallace
- British
- Dominic Raab
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan
More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan
United Airlines rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace