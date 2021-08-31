Left Menu

Sensex scales 57,000 peak; surges over 4,000 points so far in August

After nine days, on August 13, the index crossed the 55,000 mark and also closed above this level.The next 1,000 points-level was scaled in less than a week as the benchmark climbed the 56,000-peak for the first time in intra-day on August 18.

Sensex scales 57,000 peak; surges over 4,000 points so far in August
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex has soared over 4,000 points so far this month to scale the 57,000 marks for the first time on Tuesday as the bull run continues in the equity market.

The bluechip index reached an all-time intra-day high level of 57,124.78 on Tuesday, the last trading of August, a month that has seen the stock market making many new records.

Reflecting the strong stock market sentiments despite lingering worries over possible tapering by the US Federal Reserve, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,48,34,296 crore in morning trade.

Earlier, on August 4, for the first time, the Sensex sailed past 54,000 points, both at intra-day and closing levels. After nine days, on August 13, the index crossed the 55,000 marks and also closed above this level.

The next 1,000 points level was scaled in less than a week as the benchmark climbed the 56,000-peak for the first time in intra-day on August 18. Then on August 27, it closed above the 56,000-mark for the first time.

