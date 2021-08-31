European stocks on track for seventh straight month of gains

European stocks rose on Tuesday, on course for their seventh straight month of gains, as hopes for more policy support overshadowed economic risks from a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0710 GMT, with Asian stocks reversing earlier losses as fresh signs of a slowdown in China's economy spurred hopes of more stimulus. China-exposed miners were the top gainers, up 1.2%, followed by technology stocks and automakers.

Germany's blue-chip DAX outperformed its regional peers with a 0.4% rise, while the FTSE 100 gained 0.1% after a long weekend in Britain. Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) extended their lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, according to the latest poll published on Monday, just weeks ahead of a general election.

Among individual stocks, Dutch technology investor Prosus NV rose 2% after it said it had agreed to buy the Indian payments platform BillDesk for $4.7 billion.

