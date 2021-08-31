Left Menu

FTSE 100 flat but poised for best month since April

The FTSE 100 was flat, with miners gaining 1.4% on higher metal prices, while banks fell 1.6%. Bunzl Plc slipped 2.6% after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a labour crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia and Britain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:30 IST
London's FTSE 100 struggled for momentum on Tuesday as banks and Bunzl countered gains in miners, although solid earnings and easing fears about early tapering of central bank support kept the blue-chip index on course for its best month since April. The FTSE 100 was flat, with miners gaining 1.4% on higher metal prices, while banks fell 1.6%.

Bunzl Plc slipped 2.6% after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a labour crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia and Britain. The domestically focussed mid-cap index traded flat but was on course for its best monthly performance since December.

British Airways-owner IAG, Ryanair Holdings , Easyjet Plc and Wizz Air fell between 2.6% and 3% after European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list.

