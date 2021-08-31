FTSE 100 flat but poised for best month since April
The FTSE 100 was flat, with miners gaining 1.4% on higher metal prices, while banks fell 1.6%. Bunzl Plc slipped 2.6% after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a labour crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia and Britain.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 struggled for momentum on Tuesday as banks and Bunzl countered gains in miners, although solid earnings and easing fears about early tapering of central bank support kept the blue-chip index on course for its best month since April. The FTSE 100 was flat, with miners gaining 1.4% on higher metal prices, while banks fell 1.6%.
Bunzl Plc slipped 2.6% after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a labour crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia and Britain. The domestically focussed mid-cap index traded flat but was on course for its best monthly performance since December.
British Airways-owner IAG, Ryanair Holdings , Easyjet Plc and Wizz Air fell between 2.6% and 3% after European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Britain
- European Union
- Mexico
- United States
- Australia
- British Airways
- FTSE
ALSO READ
Vaccine hesitancy reaches Mexico's youth - along with Delta variant
Mexico reports 7,172 new COVID-19 cases, 272 more deaths
Health News Roundup: Vaccine hesitancy reaches Mexico's youth - along with Delta variant; EU evaluates Roche arthritis drug as COVID-19 treatment and more
U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program
Japan will work closely with ally United States on Afghanistan response -PM Suga