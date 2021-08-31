FirstMeridian Launches 'BrandPulse' Tech-enabled Trade Marketing Solutions for Retailers

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstMeridian, one of India's leading HR solutions providers, announced the launch of 'BrandPulse' - a trade marketing solution designed for the post-COVID retail sector. The AI-enabled platform, which was entirely designed and developed by V5 Global, a unit of FirstMeridian, helps companies optimise and track offline and online marketing campaigns with minimal effort.

Through this, a retailer can leverage the mix of innovative features that are a mix of traditional and technological advantages. By creating effective loyalty programmes, brands can increase brand loyalty, attract new customers, and expand their market reach. Brand Pulse is the perfect solution for all end-to-end market activation needs of retailers across sectors and geographies.

It also executes a comprehensive suite of retail audit solutions, including retail visibility audit, which is designed to help retailers break through to the next level of competition. From hiring merchandisers to identifying and measuring in-store space to designing, printing, onboarding merchants, and distributing retail marketing merchandise, it provides end-to-end visual merchandising services across geographies.

Speaking on the occasion, Group CEO of FirstMeridian Business Services, Sudhakar Balakrishnan said, ''Retailers will be able to construct a single consumer perspective by combining browse and buy behaviours, category, brand affinity, geographical intelligence, and media activity. Our Infield app gives you total control over your processes, employees, and business results.'' ''Companies can make better informed and accurate decisions with the app's comprehensive BI (business intelligence) capabilities and analytic services. The Infield software also automates performance management while providing a realistic representation of on-the-ground deployment and line reporting of field staff,'' Manmeet Singh, Deputy CEO, V5 Global, A Unit of FirstMeridian Business Services, said on the occasion of the launch.

COVID-19 had a greater impact on the retail industry, affecting everything from consumer spend to behaviour to business operations. The change requires a drastic shift in the way retailers market themselves to different audiences. BrandPulse will assist retailers in navigating these new waters by quickly integrating and delivering outstanding service and goods and increasing employee productivity and customer satisfaction.

BrandPulse, which works via an online platform and an app, helps retailers gain a competitive edge by allowing them to create interactive reports, visualise data, and update their retail processes.

To know more about Brand Pulse, log into https://v5global.com/brand-pulse/ About FirstMeridian: FirstMeridian was formed in 2018 by renowned investors – private equity firm Samara Capital, Goldman Sachs and Hong Kong-based investment firm Janchor Partners.

Headquartered in Bangalore, FirstMeridian is a Human Resources investment platform empowered by technology and innovation, with interests in Staffing, Managed Services and HR Automation.

FirstMeridian presently employs over 95,000 people who serve 450 companies/brands from 1100+ locations across India. FirstMeridian primarily caters to businesses across industry sectors, including BFSI, E-Commerce, Telecom, IT, Consumer Durables & Electricals, Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, Entertainment and more, extending end-to-end human capital solutions.

