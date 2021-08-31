Left Menu

China's manufacturing sector slows as export demand weakens

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:44 IST
China's manufacturing sector slows as export demand weakens
  • Country:
  • China

China's factory activity decelerated in August as export demand weakened, a survey showed Tuesday.

The monthly purchasing managers' index of the Chinese statistics bureau and an official industry group declined to 50.1 from July's 50.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.

A sub-measure of new exports fell by a full point from the previous month to 46.7, according to the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

Officials have warned demand for Chinese exports was likely to weaken in the second half of the year. Factory and consumer activity have been dampened by flooding in July and tighter anti-coronavirus controls.

In a report on the latest manufacturing figures, researchers at the Chinese investment bank CICC said they expected “the slowdown in demand will continue.'' “Overall the manufacturing industry will show a steady slowdown,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021