TN Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian Inaugurates Elekta Infinity Equipment at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, Chennai Recently

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • Thirumathi ThamizhachiThangapandian MP &Thiru Aravind Ramesh MLA also participated in the event as the Guests of Honour.

• This Equipment is the only Linear Accelerator in Tamil Nadu to be equipped with Active Breathing Coordinator (ABC) feature that protects Heart, Lungs and surrounding tissues which move with natural respiration while treating Breast and Lung Cancers Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals inaugurated Elekta Infinity, its newly commissioned Linear Accelerator and the latest cutting edge technology in Cancer Radiotherapy Treatment. The facility was inaugurated on August 29, 2021 by Hon’ble Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu in the august presence of Thirumathi ThamizhachiThangapandian, Member of Parliament &Thiru Aravind Ramesh Member of Legislative Assembly, Sholinganallur (Guests of Honour). Dr. T.G. Govindarajan Founder Chairman and Managing Director spoke about the genesis of this Hospital tracing its dedication especially to Cancer Treatment and its bid to break the hitherto handheld myth that cancer was incurable and its determined mission driven by a passion to make cancer treatment available to all strata of the Society at affordable cost levels. According to Dr. T.G Govindarajan, The Elekta Infinity Linear Accelerator with its varied applications and add on features which has been installed at a total cost of around Rs. 20 Crores is arguably the finest quality of Radiotherapy Equipment available today and a real boon to Cancer Patients. Among its highlights, it is the only machine in Tamil Nadu to have been uniquely equipped with Active Breathing Coordinator (ABC) feature which ensures that the normal and healthy tissues surrounding the Heart, Lungs and other organs that move with natural respiration are protected from beams of radiation while treating Breast and Lung cancers.

Dr. T.G. Govindarajan also briefed the gathering on the subtle and salient features of this Equipment. The Elekta Infinity offers Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT), a novel Radiotherapy Technique delivering Speed and utmost precision in treating the tumour to the millimetre precision with negligible damage to the surrounding tissues. Besides this, it has other features like Active Breathing Coordinator ™ for Respiratory motion management, BodyFIX® patient immobilization for Precise patient positioning and immobilization, Fraxion™ for Patient-Specific Cranial Immobilization and Symmetry™ for 4D tumor Position visualization all of which ensure delivery of high doses in short periods of time thereby reducing the duration of the treatment and increasing its efficiency. The Linear Accelerator can be used in treatment of Breast Cancer, Uterine Cervix Cancer, Brain Tumors, Prostate Cancer, Tumors in the Liver & Lungs and even Pediatric Cancers.

Dr.Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals’ Oncology team is a dedicated 40-member team of Doctors, 20 from Radiation oncology, five each from Surgical oncology and Medical oncology, and 10 Senior consultants from Neurosurgery, Gynaecology, ENT, Urology, Gastroenterology Pulmonology, Radiology Pathology, Thoracic Surgery and Geriatrics. They cover both diagnostics and treatment methodologies namely surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The Hospital provides total cancer care under one roof and each member of the team has a contribution at different points of time in the treatment of cancer. No stone is left unturned to ensure the patient recovers fully.

To make this high end treatment available to all sections of Society, Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals also offers this under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance (Tamil Nadu Government's MaruthuvaKapituThittam).

For more details, please visit: www.drkmh.com/linac or write to kv@drkmh.com. About Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. is a 300 bedded multi-super speciality hospital at Pallikaranai, Chennai, established in 2005. It is housed in 75000 Sq. ft building on 60 grounds of land area. The guiding principle of the hospital is to offer the latest in health care facilities on par with international standards (obviating the need to go abroad for treatment) and also make them available to increasing numbers of our population. To meet the stringent demands of quality health care, the services of several talented and dedicated medical professionals (both within the country and overseas) are available here and huge investments made in infrastructure and medical equipment. Image: TN Minister for Medical & Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurates Elekta Infinity - Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, Chennai recently​

